HASTINGS – Hastings resident Richard L. Pennington, 67, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.
Richard L. Pennington was born Nov. 24, 1951 in Battle Creek, Mich., the son of Marvin and Edna (Grover) Pennington. He graduated from Wahoo High School with the class of 1970. Richard married Joyce Newman on July 16, 2004. He retired from ESU-9 in Hastings. Richard enjoyed Nebraska football, food, fishing and golf.
Richard is survived by his wife Joyce Pennington of Hastings; children, Rick Pennington (fiancé, Sarah Murphy) and Angie (Steve) Carnahan, all of Fremont; step-children, Brook Newman and Nick Newman, both of Hastings; 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister; two brothers and his dogs, Cooper and Teddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 Military Ave., Fremont.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
