MEAD – Richard R. Brabec, 86, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born Dec. 3, 1933 in Wahoo, to Frank and Marie (Rezek) Brabec. Richard attended Wahoo Elementary and St. Wenceslaus School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955. On Jan. 17, 1956, he was married to Wilma L. Voges in Wahoo.
In his early years, Richard drove truck for Merrill-Finchem Distributing in Fremont. He then worked at the Wahoo packing house until he started a career with Valmont Industries. He worked for Valmont for 24 years until his retirement. Richard was a member of the Wahoo Saddle Club and he was a lover of all animals. Richard enjoyed classic evening TV sitcom shows; you could always find him sneaking in an episode of his favorites “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Golden Girls” and “Mayberry RFD.” He was also one to not approve daytime TV for his children but never missed his noon soap opera, “As the World Turns.” Richard’s heroes in life were John Wayne, Andy Griffith and the founder of Valmont Industry, Bob Daugherty. In retirement he tinkered around the farm and enjoyed the flower garden.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Wilma Brabec; children, Richard S. (Shelli) Brabec of Ashland, David (Paula) Brabec of Wahoo, Raymond Brabec of Yutan, Theresa (Ricky) Hull of Wahoo, Denise (Sam) Requenez of Wahoo, Terral “Bubba” Brabec of Mead, Angela (Kerry) Knuth of Mead, Ann (Ken) Braun of Wahoo, Amy (Ryan) Martin of Wahoo and Andrew (Tessa) Brabec of Yutan; 32 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (John) Darnell of Wahoo and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie Brabec and granddaughter, Whitney Ann Brabec.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 24 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. Eighth St., Mead. Celebrant will be Fr. Gary Gross.
Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials can be sent to Bishop Neumann High School or St. Wenceslaus School.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
