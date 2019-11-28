Robbins, Donna

Donna M. (Meduna) Robbins WAHOO - Donna M. (Meduna) Robbins, 83, of Wahoo, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Saunders Care Center in Wahoo. She was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Wahoo to Lloyd R. and Jeanette H. (Dahlstrom) Meduna. She attended West Ward Elementary in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1954. She was united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1954 to Darwin Robbins in Wahoo. Five children were born from this union. Donna was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. After her children were grown she worked at Ben Franklin and Loerch's Jewelry in Wahoo. She enjoyed sewing, baking, shopping, walking, going out to eat and watching soap operas. She especially enjoyed doing her laundry and hanging it out to dry. Donna is survived by her children, Roxane (Toby) Malousek of Wahoo, Randy (Anne) Robbins of Wahoo, Ramona (Buzz) Miller of Weston, Rochelle Robbins of Wahoo and Rhonda (Darron) Arlt of Plainview; grandchildren, Jason (Lindsey) Malousek, Tyler (Amanda) Malousek, Alyssa (Andy) Bern, Rika (Steve) Ryan, Tina (Tim) Meduna, Dana (Matt) Sousek, Ashley (Paul) Fujan, Cassie Miller, Zach (Kristen) Miller and Eli Lanham, Alexis (Matt) Nelson, Jacob (Samantha Welch) Arlt, Peighton Arlt; brother, Bob (Lee Ann) Meduna; nephew, Luke (Chrystal) Meduna; niece, Molly (Mike) Dudley; great- grandchildren, Stella, Jude, Emma, Tinley and Brecklyn Malousek, Owen and Jack Bern, Griffin, Grant, GraceAnne and Gianna Ryan, Lauren and Chase Meduna, Brock, Bristol and Brennen Sou-sek, Beau and Aubrey Fujan, Trey, Kobe and Jalen Miller, Oaklie and Aezyn Bal- lance, Izabel- la, Kash and Breckin Miller, Avalia and Baylor Arlt. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
