LINCOLN – Robin C. Cain, 62, of Waverly, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Lincoln at Tabitha Journeys House. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at Waverly United Methodist Church at 14410 Folkestone St., Waverly.
She is survived by her nine siblings and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.