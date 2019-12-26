Robinson, Angela

Angela Lynn Robinson TAMPA, Fla. - Angela Lynn Robinson of Tampa, Fla., passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Angela served four years in the United States Marine Corp, and spent her last 20-plus years working as a travel agent. She is survived by her children, Misty Cross of California, Dustin Robinson of Seattle, Wash., Tyler Robinson of Lincoln; her mother, Bonnie Finley and her siblings, Susan Lervig and Pamela Lervig. She was preceded in death by her father Roger Lervig; sister Sonja Cunningham; grandparents Laurence and Alvera Ziegenbein and Emil and Caroline Lervig. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
