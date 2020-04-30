ROBINSON STINTON, MARJORIE LOU

Marjorie Lou Robinson Stinton MEDFORD, ORE. - Marjorie Lou Robinson Stinton, 75, of Medford, Ore. died April 13 in Medford, Ore. Marjorie was born April 12, 1945 in Omaha to Warren and Rosemary (Parks) Robinson. She graduated from Ashland-Green-wood High School in 1963. Marjorie married Gary Stinton and of this union two children were born. She was a 54-year member P.E.O. She was preceded in death by parents; brother Nelson Robinson and brother-in-law Rick Clark. She is survived by husband, Gary Stinton of Medford, Ore.; children, Dominic Stinton (Leighann Gooch) of Omaha and Kelly Stinton of Medford, Ore.; sisters and brother Diane (Robert) Snook of Hickman, Teresa (Jack) Swagerty of Lincoln Lora (Tom) Freberg of Omaha, Park (Jennett) Robinson of Ashland, Rosann Clark of Sonoita Ariz.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. There will be a cremation with no service planned at this time. Memorials may be sent to a P.E.O. project of choice.
