Joan L. Rosecrans RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. - Joan L. Rosecrans, 75, of Red Feather Lakes, Colo. passed away July 26, 2019 in Ft. Collins, Colo. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at Morning Star Community Church at 23628 West County Road 74e in Red Feather Lakes, Colo. Visit bohlenderfuneral-chapel.com to send online condolences and read the full obituary.
