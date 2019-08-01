Joan L. Rosecrans RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. - Joan L. Rosecrans, 75, of Red Feather Lakes, Colo. passed away July 26, 2019 in Ft. Collins, Colo. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at Morning Star Community Church at 23628 West County Road 74e in Red Feather Lakes, Colo. Visit bohlenderfuneral-chapel.com to send online condolences and read the full obituary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.