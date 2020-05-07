Kay A. Ruff ASHLAND - Kay A. Ruff, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Ashland, with family close by and all of her animals content in the barn. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a strong independent lady who was diagnosed with cancer six months prior to her passing. Kay was born June 14, 1944 in Littleton, Colo. where she spent her childhood and began her love for horses and passion for riding. She attended college in Colorado and completed her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. After college she taught special education and later became a substitute teacher, owned a daycare, had a tack business and worked alongside her two sons. She also dedicated her extra time to her grandchildren and animals. Grandchildren were her life, with horses being next in line. If she was not attending one of her grandchildren's many youth sports games or helping taking them to practice, she was taking them 4-H meeting and horse shows, or many other various activities. Not often did she have just one grandchild, she preferred to have all of them. Kay was the most selfless, giving individual that thought of everyone before herself. She was a mentor, mother of two lucky sons Carsten and Cody with two lovely/caring daughters-in-law Missy and Angie, and the best grandma to five lucky grandchildren, Caden, Chase, Kylee and Riley and Tucker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Anderson of Denver, Colo. and Hilda Anderson of Omaha. Her life was full of love, joy and kindness. She will always be looking down on her family from her horse barn in the sky. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be made to the Sarpy County 4-H Horse program. Roeder Mortuary, Gretna was in charge of arrangements.
