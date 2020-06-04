Rutten, Paul

Paul Charles Rutten RAYMOND - Paul Charles Rutten, 31, of Raymond, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident in Bellevue. Paul Charles Rutten, son of Jay Jacob and Sylvia Joslin (Musquiz) Rutten was born on April 3, 1989 at Columbus. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Paul attended school at Cedar Rapids Public School and graduated with the class of 2007. While in high school he played football, wrestled and played in the band. Following school, he was inducted into the United States Air Force. During his service time he attended school at Louis F. Garland Fire Academy in San Angelo, Texas, worked as a fire fighter at the Lincoln Airbase and was deployed to Kuwait. In June of 2009 Paul was married to Nicole Greger, and to these union two sons, Levi Jacob and Terrence Lee, were born. Paul was currently working for Kyle Schwarting Farms near Ceresco. He was to be married to his fiancé, Kelsey Marshalek, on June 5, 2021. From this union Brielle Rose and Gunner Jay Paul were born. Paul was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He was also a member of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club and had a very close bond with his brothers of the club. He loved spending time with his kids, Kelsey, and family, and he loved his mom's cooking. Other enjoyments of Paul's were turtle hunting, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, canoeing, campfires, shooting competitions with his dad and sisters, and shooting pool. He had a great smile and sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Paul is survived by his children, Levi and Terrence Rutten of Belgrade and Brielle and Gunner Rutten of Raymond; fiancé, Kelsey Marshalek of Raymond; parents Jay and Sylvia Rutten of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Sara (Zack) Ruda of Atwood, Kan., Diane (Adam) Stromp of Greeley; brother-in-law Brendon (Angela) Marshalek of Ceresco; nieces and nephews, River Stromp, Wyatt Ruda, Lane, Charlotte and Emma Marshalek; godmother, Annie Hellbusch and godfather, Sam Rutten; brothers of the Tribesmen MC; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles "Chic" and Ernie Rutten, Paul and Antonia Musquiz; uncles, Ray Musquiz and David Rutten, and cousin, Toma Rutten. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, there will be a private family service held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunrise Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, with military rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids, and the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. There will be a video of the service for Paul on his obituary page of the funeral home's website following the services. Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levander funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.