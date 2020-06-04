Rutten, Paul

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUTLER DODGE SAUNDERS IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ANTELOPE BOONE CEDAR COLFAX CUMING KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA GAGE JEFFERSON LANCASTER SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, BEATRICE, BLOOMFIELD, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, CREIGHTON, CRETE, CROFTON, DAVID CITY, ELGIN, FAIRBURY, FREMONT, HARTINGTON, LAUREL, LINCOLN, MACY, MILFORD, NELIGH, NIOBRARA, NORFOLK, OSMOND, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW, RANDOLPH, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, VERDIGRE, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAUSA, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, AND YUTAN.