Schulz, Alton

Alton Clark Schulz WAHOO - Alton Clark Schulz, 80, passed away peacefully in Wahoo on May 5, 2020. Alton was born June 24, 1939 in Omaha, to Oscar and Mary Schulz. His early education was at District 8 in Yutan. Alton was raised to be an honest and decent gentleman. He became a citizen of the Region V community in the 1970s. Alton enjoyed fishing, bowling and traveling, spending time at the Wahoo Senior Center and socializing. Alton was very passionate about all the jobs he held. He was a dedicated worker for Tip Top, Pizza Hut, Walker Tire and the Wahoo Onion Plant. He was proud that he held jobs to the age of 80. Alton will be missed for his amazing sense of humor. He was always up to date on current events and was not afraid to correct you if you were spreading fake news. He was the bright light that shined for so many of his family and friends. He will be ushered into heaven with the love that trails behind. Alton was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan. When he moved to Wahoo, he attended the United Methodist Church and was commended for his faithful attendance. He is survived by his devoted sister, Marlene E. Thomas and his brother, Harold Schulz and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger twin brother, Arleigh Clark Schulz. A graveside service was held Friday at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Wahoo First United Methodist Church, 714 N. Beech Street, Wahoo NE 68066. Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.