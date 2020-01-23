Louis Sedlacek PRAGUE - Louis Sedlacek, 93, of Prague, entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home in Prague. He was born Aug. 4, 1926 in Abie, to Frank and Theresa (Stach) Sedlacek. Louis attended high school in Rossville, Kan. and graduated in 1945. Louis served his country in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged. In 1971, he was united in marriage to Marie (Hampl) Odvody in Prague. Louis and his brother Sid owned and operated Sedlacek Service in Prague for many years. After the service station closed, due to a fire, Louis and his wife Marie opened Marie's Bar that they ran together for several years. Louis worked for Valmont for over five years until he retired. Louis was a member of American Legion Post 254. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He always enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He is survived by step-children, Daniel Odvody and David (Geri) Odvody; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Sedlacek; siblings, Sid Sedlacek, Libby Elsik, Raymond Sedlacek, Victor Sedlacek, Jerry Sedlacek and Viola Anderly; step-daughter, Dianne Petrzelka and nephews, Dale Elsik and Gary Anderly. Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 17 at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Pastor Scott Carlson officiated. Interment was at Prague National Cemetery, Prague. Military honors were provided by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 254. Memorials have been established to the Prague Rescue Squad or American Legion Post 254. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Sedlacek, Louis
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Sedlacek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.