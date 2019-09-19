Sedlacek, Victor

Victor R. Sedlacek OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Victor Rudy Sedlacek, 88, of Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, died April 24, 2019. Everyone seems to have a Victor story, which is comforting and a testament to his gregarious, helpful nature. He was born the son of Louis and Libby (Koci) Sedlacek on June 15, 1930 in Wahoo. Victor married the former Marilyn Swanson on June 18, 1959 in Wahoo and she now resides in Overland Park, Kan. Victor attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was in the Naval ROTC and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska, where he began competitive rifle shooting, which he enjoyed throughout his life. While in the Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal for Good Conduct. He was a technician in the natural gas industry for Northern Natural Gas Company. He was a Boy Scout leader for nearly 40 years and attended the Philmont Training Center in New Mexico. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years and Highland Park Post No. 374 American Legion in Des Moines, including serving as post commander in 2004 to 2005. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Des Moines, where he was a C.C.D. teacher for many years. He also enjoyed collecting memorabilia to donate to local museums. He served on the Saydel Consolidated School District Board of Education from 1980 to 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Louis and George; and sisters-in-law, Winona and Helen Sedlacek. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Robert (Christina) Sedlacek of Lenexa, Kan., Rhonda (David) Murphy of Fishers, Ind. and Roger (Allison) Sedlacek of Greeley, Colo.; sister, Betty (Wayne) Wright of Vienna, Va.; sister-in-law, Marion Sedlacek of Clermont, Fla.; grandchil- dren, Haley, Alex and Eric Sedla- cek, Gregory and Kath- leen Murphy and Mason, Ellery and Liza Sedla-cek; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, with interment following at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may go to the Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Letters of condolences may be sent to Marilyn Sedlacek at 10665 Barkley, Apt. 110, Overland Park, KS 66212. A special acknowledgment to Bickford of Overland Park and Catholic Community Hospice for their loving care. Leave online condolences at www.marcysvoboda.com. Funeral arrangements are by Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
