SHANAHAN, DICK

Richard E. Shanahan ADKINS, Texas - Richard "Dick" E. Shanahan of Adkins, Texas passed away Aug. 22, 2019 at the age of 67 in San Antonio, Texas. Dick was born Dec. 6, 1951 in Oakland, Calif. to Martin Shanahan and Juanita (Hoffman) Shanahan. He owned R and G Construction, was an owner/trainer of thoroughbred racehorses, enjoyed travelling and loved to work on his 1955 hot rod. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 593 and Elks Lodge No. 98. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Debbie Shanahan; daughters, Wendy Valdez (John), Erin Wiggins (Mathew), Jodi Wiseman (Adam), Molly Shanahan (Jim) and Shawna Eschliman (Dustin); son, Troy Owen (Brandi); 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Juanita Shanahan; brothers, Tim Shanahan (Lorraine) and Martin Kelly Shanahan (Kathy); and sisters, Barbara Cockerill, Bonnie Monico (Mike) and Colleen Peavy-No-vak (William). He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Shana-han. Funeral services were held Aug. 27 at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas. Memorials may go to TexStar Account No. 2120848 in Dick's memory.
