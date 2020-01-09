Shanahan, Juanita

Juanita A. Shanahan WAHOO - Juanita A. Shanahan, 89, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Sept. 25, 1930 in Cedar Bluffs, to Henry J. and Alvina (Jacobsen) Hoffman. Juanita graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School and attended Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha. On Jan. 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Martin K. Shanahan in Papillion. Juanita worked for Kraft Foods in her earlier years and she retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Juanita was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, St. Wenceslaus Folk Choir and she helped count money from the collections. She enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and she was the best party song maker. Juanita sang with the group called "Four Hits and a Miss." She is survived by children, Barbara A. Cockerill (Shanahan) of Waverly, Bonnie J. (Mike) Monico of Omaha, Timothy M. (Lorraine) Shanahan of San Antonio, Texas, The Most Rev. Martin K. (Kathy) Shanahan Jr. of St. Paul, Minn., Colleen M. (William) Peavy-Novak of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Debbie M. Shanahan of Adkins, Texas; grandchildren, John (Nicole) Cockerill III, Amy (Travis) O'Gorman, Andrew (Veronica) Cockerill, Joseph (Heather) Cockerill, Erin (Mathew) Wiggins, Jodi (Adam) Wiseman, Molly (Jim) Shanahan, Shawna (Dustin) Eschliman, Christopher (Demari) Monico, Makayla Monico, Mari Shanahan, Martin Shana-han, Michelle Shanahan, Meghan (Kyle) McLean, Kelly Ann Shanahan, Joshua (Jillian) Peavy, Evan Peavy and Jeffrey Peavy and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Martin K. Shanahan Sr.; son, Richard "Dick" E. Shanahan; parents, Henry and Alvina Hoffman and siblings, Melinda Jensen, Martha Janovec, Ruth Holtorf, Norman Hoffman, Valetta Kosofsky and Landon Eschliman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Presider will be Mark Pfeiffer. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials have been established to South Haven Living Center, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
