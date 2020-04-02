SHAY, ROSE ANN

Rose Ann Shay WAHOO - Rose Ann Shay, 78, entered into eternal life on March 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Cribbett of Wahoo. Rose Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband Michael Shay, her daughter Mary Shay (Jeff Nafus) and one grandchild. Rose Ann grew up in Wahoo. She attended Creighton University where she completed her bachelors and masters degrees. Rose Ann served as a passionate public educator for 32 years in the Omaha Public Schools where she was a classroom teacher and school administrator. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Colorado, and a Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date.
