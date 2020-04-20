WAVERLY – Sherman Richard Dunkin, 76, of Waverly, passed away April 15, 2020 at his home in Waverly. He was born Nov. 22, 1943 in Geneva, to Orville and Mona (Ressiegue) Dunkin. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber for 34-plus years and then owned a very successful handyman business for 16 years until his health forced his retirement. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, USW Post 286.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Tasha Pfenning (special friend, Brian Thompson) of Waverly, Scott (Sandi) Dunkin of Omaha, Dana Dunkin of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kamryn (special friend, Tyson Brown) and Dalton Pfenning of Waverly, Kaelyn and Gavin Dunkin of Lincoln, Cade and Jena Dinslage of Omaha, Kierra and Maliki Dunkin of Lincoln; brother, Don (Trudy) Dunkin of Geneva; sister, Diane (Ray) Peschel of Geneva and an abundance of dear friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
Trump Funeral Home, Lincoln, was in charge of arrangements.
