Schinker, George

George M. Schinker FREMONT - George M. Schinker, 89, of Fremont, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. George was born March 4, 1930 in Omaha to Stephen A. and Anna M. (Huse) Schinker. He graduated from high school in Omaha and then attended a trade school. George served in the US Navy from Feb. 2, 1950 to Aug. 13, 1952 during the Korean War. He worked on the USS Repose Hospital Ship. He lived and worked as an electrician in Omaha until 1970. He moved to a farm south of Wahoo until 2005 and then moved to a farm south of Fremont where he lived the rest of his life. George married Mary Lou Adams in Yankton, S.D. on Aug. 19, 2005. George was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, lifetime member of Benson VFW Post 2503, member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in and around the home and farm. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Fremont; sons, George S. Schinker of Wahoo and Joe A. Schinker of Kansas City, Kan.; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Hank) Lind of Omaha, Janet (Paul) Barnett of Lincoln and Helen Danish of Orlando, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond F. Schinker. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. The Rev. Father Lloyd Gnirk will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church in Valley. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, was in charge of arrangements.
