Simon, Summer

Summer Dawn (Paulsen) Simon WAHOO - Summer Dawn (Paulsen) Simon, 36, of Wahoo, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 7, at Archer Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating. Burial was held in the Archer Evangelical Community Cemetery. Summer was born on Aug. 9, 1983 to Darla (Paulsen) Belitz in Central City. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 2001. She then received her associates degree in Early Childhood Development from Central Community College in Grand Island. Summer worked at Pray and Play Preschool at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City. She married Kristopher Simon on June 9, 2012 in Archer. The couple moved to Wahoo where Summer was able to spend time taking care of her nieces and nephews. They adored her. Summer's faith was very important to her. She was a member of Archer Zion United Methodist Church and then Life Song Church in Wahoo. She enjoyed watching her brother and sister's games and recitals on Striv TV. She loved traveling with family and shopping. She was a big fan of sports, especially Jeff Gordon and the Dallas Cowboys. Summer enjoyed being the administrator of Saunders County Buy-Sell-Trade Facebook page. She is survived by her husband, Kris of Wahoo; parents, Steven and Darla Belitz of Archer; in-laws, Jerry and Lori Simon of Ithaca; sister, Alyssa Belitz of Omaha; brother, Tanner Belitz of Archer; grandparents, Merleen Paulsen and Janet Belitz of Central City, Phyllis Simon of Ithaca and Bev Roach of Wahoo; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jake and Carol Simon, Joe and Liza Simon, Bethany and Andrew Rehmann and Ben Simon, all of Wahoo; aunts and uncles, Bill and Tina Paulsen of Mina, S.D.; Randy Paulsen of Grand Island and Kim and Sean Gentrup of Lincoln; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Dean Paulsen, Ron Belitz and Jerry Simon Sr. and sister-in-law, Rachel Simon. Arrangements were done by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
