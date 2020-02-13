Wilma (Jeannie) Snow WAHOO - Wilma (Jeannie) Snow, 65, of Wahoo, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1955 in Maryville, Mo. Jeannie moved to Wahoo in 1984 and was employed at George's Bar for 20 years; she also worked at Burkley Envelope for 15 years. In April of 2019 she retired from her position at the Wahoo Heritage Inn after 13 years of service. She is survived by her brother Don; sister Connie; son Chad (Jessica) Boehmer; daughters Nicole and Shana; good friend Bobby Kemerling and her beloved grandchildren. Jeannie was preceded in death by her father Glen William Hartman; mother Rita Marie Nichols; sisters Sue and Elaine and her brother Richard. A memorial service will be held at the Wahoo Heritage Inn on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
