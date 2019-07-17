WAHOO – Stanley R. Dokulil, 102, of Wahoo died July 4, 2019 in Wahoo. He was born May 20, 1917 in Wahoo to Joseph and Christina (Wotipka) Dokulil. On Sept. 5, 1942, he married Rosalind Lindquist, while serving in the United States Army at Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Stan (Stutz) grew up on a farm near Wahoo with his four brothers and one sister. He, along with his brothers, served their country during World War II. He was an X-ray technician stationed in Hawaii, attending to the wounded as well as serving in a bombed out Tokyo at the conclusion of the war. Before and after the war, he operated his own barber shop in Wahoo for 42 years, retiring at age 62. He had a life-long passion for horse racing. His shop was the local clearing house for information (not all of it entirely reliable) on what horses were likely to win at Aksarben or Fonner Park or Madison Downs or any number of horse tracks around Nebraska.
He excelled at snooker, but especially enjoyed golfing with his buddies and son at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo, where he was given an honorary lifetime membership. He played his last nine holes at age 100 (he didn’t post his score). His main focus, however, was always family. He was married to Rosie for 70 years, until her passing and, like most parents from their generation, made major life decisions based on what was best for their kids.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Laessle of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Heidi Dokulil of Wahoo; grandchildren, Andy (Sheila) Dokulil of Wahoo, Jon (Aimee) Dokulil of Eagle, Ida, Hannah (Will) Newberry of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Dokulil, Addie Dokulil and Emma Newberry; nieces and nephews, Janice Hohl, Janie Berner, Rose Ann Shay, Brian Dokulil, Danny Dokulil and Ray Dokulil. Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie; brothers Lloyd, Raymond, Joseph, and Edward; sister, Rose Cribitt; and an infant twin sister.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
