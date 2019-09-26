Strahan, James

James V. Strahan MURDOCK - James V. "Jamie" Strahan Jr., 57, of Murdock, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Ashland. He was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Lincoln, to James V. and Carolyn Faye (Johnson) Strahan. Jamie attended Ashland-Greenwood High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic as well as a truck driver. He was united in marriage to Cherie Sedillo Oct. 6, 2010 in Lincoln. Jamie was an avid fisherman and he liked to watch movies and history documentaries. He could always be seen working outside, whether it was fixing cars or doing construction. Jamie was a very kind and thoughtful man and was always willing to help out his family and friends. Jamie is survived by his wife, Cherie Strahan; father, James Strahan Sr.; sibling, Jerry (Theresa) Strahan, Tracy (Rhonda) Strahan and Angie (David) Zieg; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Strahan. There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Baker’s Candies opens new store
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Waverly City Council approves tax rate drop
-
Supervisors table chicken barn application
-
Wahoo lowers levy, adds staff in new budget
-
Recall started for two on Leshara board
-
Courthouse Record Sept. 5, 2019
-
Post-party trip results in crash by Mead
-
Saturday Morning Scoreboard
-
Warrior defense shuts down Huskies, top ranked Wahoo wins 28-6
Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.