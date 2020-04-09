Dayel Streich MURDOCK - Dayel Streich, 84, a resident at Oxbow Assisted Living in Ashland, passed away April 2, 2020 at home in Murdock. He was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Murdock to William and Mary Streich. Dayel graduated from Murdock High School in 1953. He went on to serve in the Army and Army Reserves. He was a long time farmer in rural Murdock and later worked at Stock Seed Farm and N and W Transfer. Dayel loved to walk and had a love of trains and cats of all sizes. Dayel is survived by daughters Denise (James) Long of Manchester, Md., Dynette Streich of Lincoln and Joann Kaczor of Lincoln; ex-wife/friend Helen Streich of Murdock; grandchildren James Wyatt (Hannah) Long, Jacob Dayel Long and many furry grandchildren; sisters Arlyne (Harry) Weichel of Ralston, and Kathy (Don) Warner of Salt Lake City, Utah; brothers-in-law Marvin (Carol) Renick and Dale (Linda) Renick, both of Lincoln and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dayel was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dean Renick. A private family graveside service was held on April 8, at Lincoln Memorial Park and a celebration of Dayel's life will be scheduled for later this year. Dayel was a charitable man and memorials may be sent to a charity near and dear to your heart. Marcy Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.
