Dennis D. Stuchlik WAHOO - Dennis D. Stuchlik, 78, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. He was born September 21, 1941 in Wahoo, to William and Adeline (Chvatal) Stuchlik. Dennis attended the Catholic elementary school in Prague through the 6th grade and attended St. Wenceslaus grade school in Wahoo for 7th and 8th grades. He then completed his high school education at Wahoo High School, where he graduated in 1960. Following high school, Dennis joined the Army National Guard, completing his basic training at Ft. Leonardwood, Mo., and served until he was honorably discharged in November of 1965. On May 28, 1963, Dennis was united in marriage to Kathleen Swoboda. Dennis followed his love for the land by farming his whole life with the exception of the last year. He also started a welding/repair shop on the farm in the early eighties and then moved the business to Wahoo. In later years, Dennis started a custom haying business. Dennis enjoyed watching his daughter compete in horse shows for many years and the grandchildren exhibiting all their 4H projects. He was proud of his daughter and grandchildren. He also thought of his son-in-law as the son he never had. In the early eighties a friend asked Dennis if he could build a pedal tractor sled for children. He did just that and also purchased different brands of tractors for different age groups. Starting in 1985 thru the present, he put on many kids pedal tractor pulls throughout eastern Nebraska and a few out of state. Dennis was a member of the Wahoo Saddle Club (past president), Saunders County Ag Society (past president), lifetime member of the Saunders County Historical Society, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and American Legion #232. He was a founding member of the International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 12. He participated in many tractor pulls and antique plowing contests. Attending tractor shows was another favorite of his during the summer months. He is survived by wife of 57 years, Kathleen Stuchlik; daughter, Denise (Ron) Hauschild of Wahoo; grandchildren, Kali Hauschild (Austin Melia) of Lincoln and John Hauschild (Ashley Else) of Ceresco; great- granddaughter, Alice Hauschild; brothers, Larry (Jacque) Stuchlik of Wahoo and Royce (Cheryl) Stuchlik of Wahoo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Sharon Robb of Scribner; nieces, nephews, friends and his dog Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Adeline Stuchlik; infant sister, Mary Stuchlik; beloved dogs, JR and Brownie. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 13 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was Rev. Joseph Faulkner. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.