Svoboda, Jim

James J. Svoboda WAHOO - James "Jim" J. Svoboda, 73, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest July 27, 2019 at his home in Wahoo. He was born Sept. 13, 1945 in Wahoo to Milo E. and Mary Lucille (Woita) Svoboda. He graduated from Wahoo High School and attended mortuary school in Dallas, Texas. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, until he was honorably discharged. On Oct. 19, 1973, he was united in marriage to Carlene Liermann at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Lincoln. He was a third generation funeral director for over 50 years at Svoboda Funeral Home, working alongside his family. He took over the family business after his father, Milo, died in 1982. Two years later, Jim purchased Marcy Mortuary in Ashland and continued operating the funeral homes until his retirement. Jim was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association. He served his community in many ways through the years volunteering countless hours. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and attending his grandkids activities. He is survived by his wife, Carlene; children, Jill (Jeff) Maly of Weston, Trisha (Jonathan) Little of Lincoln, Mandy (David) Boehle of Lincoln and Tim (Jessi) Svoboda of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Marilyn) Svoboda of Wahoo, Jean (Walter) Paisley of Holy Cross, Iowa and Carol Svo - boda of Lincoln; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Lucille Svoboda. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Visitation was 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the church. Interment is at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may go in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.marcy svoboda.com.
