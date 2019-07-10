CEDAR BLUFFS – The funeral service for Tammy S. Sukstorf, 52, of Cedar Bluffs will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.
