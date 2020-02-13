TePoel, Chris

Chris TePoel MALMO - Chris TePoel, 61, of Malmo, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in rural Prague. Chris was born in Wahoo on March 19, 1958 to Raymond and Irene (Musilek) TePoel. He graduated Prague Public High School in 1977. After graduation, he had several different jobs. Chris moved back to Prague shortly after and began farming alongside his father and later his brother, Jeff. Chris married Kim (Whitney) TePoel on Aug. 25, 1988 in International Falls, Minn. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and restoring classic tractors (Cockshutt) and cars (1959 Studebaker Truck and 1962 Studebaker Lark). He was known to all for his support of the farming community, especially those rice farmers and their products, and his unrelenting willingness to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend in need. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kim TePoel of Malmo; his children, Desirae TePoel of Malmo and Dylan TePoel of Forest Lake, Minn.; siblings, Leo (Shirley) TePoel of Humphrey, Jeanne (Ron) Vanek of Prague, Susan (Joseph) Robison of Edna, Kan., Jeff (Deanna) TePoel of Malmo and Bert TePoel of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Mary Cline; mother-in-law, Gloria Whitney; brothers-in-law, Scott (Mary) Whitney and Tom Whitney; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and countless friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Irene (Musilek) TePoel; sister, Rita TePoel; father-in-law, Tom Whitney and father-in-law Max Cline. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb 16, at 4 p.m. at the Starlite Event Center near Wahoo. Blue jeans, boots and caps are welcome. Private interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Colon. Memorials have been established to Pink Bandana, Malmo Fire Department, Prague Fire and Rescue or the Prague Legion. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
