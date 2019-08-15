Tesinsky, Louis

Louis E. Tesinsky Jr. WESTON - Louis E. Tesinsky Jr., 65, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2019 at his rural Weston home after a courageous 6-year battle with colon cancer. He was born June 15, 1954 in Wahoo to Louis E. Sr. and Agnes (Froh-ner) Tesinsky. He enjoyed growing up on the farm, hunting, riding his '90 Honda and learning about mechanic things and farming from his Dad. He attended first grade in District 68, a one room country school, taught by his sister, Janice. From second through 12th grade, he attended East Butler Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1972. He played football, bas-ketball and ran track and played trumpet in the school band. Louie attended Southeast Community College in Milford, where he received a degree in automotive technology. In the mid-80's, he owned two auto repair businesses, Wahoo Auto Parts in Wahoo and Southend Tire and Service in David City. He also worked as a mechanic at the Wahoo Ford dealership, UPS, Rural Metro Ambulance and Kawasaki Motor Corp. He was a bus mechanic at Millard, Waverly and Omaha public schools. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he bought one of the first consumer video cameras available in 1980 and videotaped hundreds of weddings throughout the area as "Capture a Moment Video Service". He lived his entire life on the family farm, farming and rais-ing cattle with his father and now with his son, Vince. Louie was baptized at the Czech Presbyterian Church in rural Wahoo and married Jean Jasa there on Dec. 22, 1973. He was the proud father of four sons. He enjoyed attending their sporting and school events and teaching them mechanical things in the shop. He liked to travel, take family vacations and spend time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Jean; sons and families. Justin (Tiffany) and their chil-dren, Siena, Hudson and Quinn of Albuquerque, N.M., Darth (Veronica) and their children, Tyler, Jonathan and Aubrey of Arvada, Colo., Vince (Jamie) and their children, Tessa, Mya, Jordan and his son, Merrick, of rural Weston, Derek (Amy) and their son, Reed of West Des Moines, Iowa; sisters, Rita (Lloyd) Fiala and Janice (David) Odvody, all of Wahoo; brother-in-law. Jim Novak of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bohumil and Geneva Jasa; and sister-in-law, Kathy Novak. Funeral services is 11 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment is at Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the East Butler Public School Foundation, or to the Tesinsky Family. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
