Trent A. Toline WAHOO - Trent A. Toline, 46, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born Oct. 28, 1973 in Chadron to George and Mary (McChesney) Toline. Trent graduated from Wahoo High School in 1992 and he attended Iowa State University on a full football scholarship. He loved playing football and working out. Trent played arena football for the Lincoln Lightning and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his parents, George and Mary Toline; brothers, Travis (Marnie) Toline and Tyler (Sarah) Toline; nieces and nephews, Anna, Max, Charles, Cecelia, Abi, Thomas, Zoe, Blaise and Cyrus; aunts and uncles, Bob and Julie McChesney, Bruce and Robin Toline, Julie Toline and Dave and Melodie Nozicka; many cousins and special friend, Dorinda Covert. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Eva Toline, Charles and Ella McChesney; uncle and aunt, John and Margaret McDon-ald. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday for family only at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Joseph Faulkner. Rosary (for family only) was held on Sunday at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment was held at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.