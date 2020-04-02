Toline, Trent

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE, SLEET AND SOME SNOW. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE TO LESS THAN ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&