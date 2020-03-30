WAHOO – Trent A. Toline, 46, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born Oct. 28, 1973 in Chadron to George and Mary (McChesney) Toline.
Trent graduated from Wahoo High School in 1992 and he attended Iowa State University on a full football scholarship. He loved playing football and working out. Trent played arena football for the Lincoln Lightning and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his parents, George and Mary Toline; brothers, Travis (Marnie) Toline and Tyler (Sarah) Toline; nieces and nephews, Anna, Max, Charles, Cecelia, Abi, Thomas, Zoe, Blaise and Cyrus; aunts and uncles, Bob and Julie McChesney, Bruce and Robin Toline, Julie Toline and Dave and Melodie Nozicka; many cousins; special friend, Dorinda Covert.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Eva Toline, Charles and Ella McChesney; uncle and aunt, John and Margaret McDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only on Monday March 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Joseph Faulkner.
Rosary will be held for family only on Sunday March 29 at 5 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment will be held at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic: The Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements were done by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
