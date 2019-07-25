Trutna, Anona

Anona L. Trutna VALPARAISO - Anona L. (Houfek) Trutna of Valparaiso was born April 9, 1946 and passed away July 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family, nearly two years after being diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer. Anona grew up near Prague and graduated from Prague High School in 1964. She married Tom Trutna at Prague Presbyterian Church on April 5, 1968. She was a member of the Czech Presbyterian Church and Ladies Aide. She was a Sunday school and bible school teacher. Anona and Tom were members of the Hilltoppers church organization and held various offices, including president. She served as an elder of the church and as Clerk of Session. She was a charter member of the Valparaiso Firemen's Auxiliary and served as president for 15 years. Anona made several memorable connections as a dormitory custodian at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she worked for 15 years. She was also a member of the Valparaiso Legion Auxiliary and Valparaiso Women's Club. She enjoyed writing poetry, sewing, cooking, playing cards with friends and, maybe most of all, hosting New Year's Eve parties at her home. Though her prognosis may have seemed grim, she maintained a positive attitude and was an inspiration to those close to her as they witnessed her strength, bravery and deep faith in God and His plan for her. Her strong belief gave her comfort and peace and allowed her an amazing opportunity to cherish each and every day. She is survived by her husband, Tom of Valparaiso; daughter, Christie Bordov-sky of Valparaiso; son, Michael Trutna of Lincoln; sons-in-law, Pete Bordovsky and Stuart Richey; grandchildren, Jacob (Thu) Bordovsky of Lincoln and Blythe Bordovsky (Landon Joe) of Lincoln; great-grandson, Jonathan; brothers, Steve (Marilyn) Houfek of Cedar Bluffs and Tim Houfek of Prague; nieces, Carrie Trutna and Erin (Jeremy) Coleman; nephew, Robert (Ashley) Trutna; and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Cecelia Houfek; in-laws, Stanley and Otilla Trutna; and brother-in-law, Robert Trutna. Funeral service was July 20 at Czech Presbyterian Church. Memorials may go to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.pruss nabity.com.
