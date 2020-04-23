Urban, Marjorie

Marjorie M. Urban WESTON - Marjorie M. Urban, 82, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born Sept. 7, 1937 in Weston, to Jerry and Agnes (Maly) Kremlacek. Marjorie attended District 83 country school, St. John School in Prague and St. Wenceslaus School in Wahoo. On May 17, 1958, she was married to Raymond Urban at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi. Marjorie was a hardworking farm wife, mother and grandmother that enjoyed crocheting, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and playing Taroks. She was a past member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Prague American Legion Auxiliary 254 and St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. She is survived by daughter, Renee (Daniel) Codr of Prague; sons, Raymond Jr. (Ruby) Urban of Malmo, Jerome "Jer" Urban of Malmo and Mark (Julie) Urban of Malmo; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Urban Sr.; daughter, Noreen Ostry; grandson, Mitchell Ostry and brother, Edward Kremlacek. Mass of Christian Burial was held with family only in attendance on April 17 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Joseph Faulkner. Rosary was held with family only in attendance on April 16 at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment was held at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Plasi. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary was streamed live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass and Rosary will was available for the immediate family. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to send condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.