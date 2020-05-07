Vanervoorde, Phil

Phillip A. Vandevoorde, Jr. WAHOO - Phillip A. Vandevoorde Jr., 72, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. He was born Aug. 18, 1947 in Kearney, to Phillip Sr. and Rose (Castigilia) Vandevoorde. Phil graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in 1966. Following high school he entered the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Phil received a bachelors degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in criminal justice. On Nov. 12, 1971, Phil was united in marriage to Reva Newman in Kearney. Phil worked 30 years as a probation officer for the State of Nebraska retiring in 2009. After retirement Phil started a tree trimming business, Phil's Trees, which he continued to run until he became sick. Phil was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 4502, Wahoo Coin Club and Crimestoppers. He enjoyed helping with Christmas on the Prairie and volunteering many hours to different organizations. Phil was very kind and was always willing to lend a hand. He loved spending time with his family and his three cats. He is survived by wife of 48 years, Reva Vandevoorde; children, Chris Vandevoorde of Lincoln, Cory (Crystal) Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Nathan Vande-voorde of Lincoln and Curtis Vandevoorde of Lincoln; grandchildren, Te'Yonna Byron, Chey Byron, Cameran Vandevoorde, Chloe Van- devoorde, Charlie Byron and Carolyn Byron; sister, Patricia Hilty of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Sr. and Rose Vandevoorde. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Joseph Faulkner. A visitation will be held on Thursday with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment will be held with military honors on Friday at 3 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery, Kearney. The Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
