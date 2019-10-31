Vavrina, Terry

Terry Vavrina ABIE - Terry Vavrina, 79, of Abie, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Butler County Health Care Center. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Dorothy; daughters, Kim Wells of Cairo and Lynn (Joseph) Hall of David City; sons, Rick (Pam) of Abie, Randy (Sandy) of Abie and Lee (Callie) of David City; grandchildren, Rachel (Gabe), Emily (Connor) and Matthew Wells, Kendra (Nate) Tallman, Ryan (Katie) and Neely Vavrina, Jordan, Jessi (Chris), Tyler (Sierra) Vavrina, and Keegan, Taylor, Mia, Maverick, Mason and Kaiser Vavrina. Mass of Christian burial was held on Oct. 26 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with Fr. Ronald Homes officiating. Interment with military honors was at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials can be directed towards Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, the Abie Volunteer Fire Department or the Aquinas Endowment Fund. Svoboda-Chermok Funeral Home of Schuyler assisted the family with arrangements.
