WAVERLY – Vicki Sharlene Lawson, 73, of Waverly passed away Oct. 5, 2019. The former Waverly school bus driver was born on March 15, 1946 in Lincoln to William Richard and Agnes Lorraine (Stoehr) Cornell.
Vicki loved spending time with her grandsons, making crafts and planning for events. Vicki has been described as the kindest, sweetest and internally strong woman.
Family members include her sons David Lawson of Garland (girlfriend Lori M. Krehnke of Davey) and Bryan Lawson of Waverly; grandchildren Bryce and Reggie Lawson; brother Vince (Mary) Cornell; sister Muriel (Dean) Ziebarth, all of Lincoln; brother-in-law Louis L. Lawson of Florida; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George and daughter Sandy Lawson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ Street with Pastor Kerry O’Bryant officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O’ Street, Lincoln.
Memorials may be sent to the Waverly Rescue Squad or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.