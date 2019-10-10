Vitamvas, Kimberly

Kimberly D. Vitamvas CEDAR BLUFFS - Kimberly D. Vitamvas, 63, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home. Kimberly was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Fremont and adopted by Chauncey and Gretchen (Brown) Washburn. She graduated from Fremont High School and married Michael Vitamvas on Aug. 15, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They moved to Colorado in 1977, until moving to Cedar Bluffs in 2005. Kimberly worked at Walmart and Menards in the garden center. Kimberly was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Kimberly is survived by her husband Michael, of Cedar Bluffs; son, Michael Gene (Connie) Vitamvas of Lincoln; daughter, Tommila (Mike) Tull of Omaha; sister, Meichell Hayden of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service was held Oct. 9 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs with the Rev. Mark Weber officiating. Burial was at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-721-4490
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Recall on council member Gerdes initiated
-
JFK reunion weekend notes anniversary
-
City Council declares two dangerous dogs
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Saunders County tire collection event draws large crowd
-
Schools unite for Chvatal benefit
-
‘Glamping’ comes to Ashland area
-
Poultry operation in Morse Bluff approved
-
Saturday Morning Scoreboard
-
Two collisions reported in area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.