Joe W. Vlasak ASHLAND - Joe W. Vlasak, 93, of Ashland, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 at Silver Ridge Assisted Living in Gretna. He was born Jan. 10, 1926 in Gregory, S.D. to Joseph and Elizabeth (Brom) Vlasak. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946 where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the D-Day invasion. After the war, Joe started TriAngle Construction Company, building commercial metal buildings and after his retirement he opened a bait shop at Horseshoe Lake in Ashland. At the lake Joe was referred to as "Big Joe," "The Mayor," a very good friend and neighbor. Joe was a member of the VFW Post 2704 and received a 70-year membership pin this past spring. He was an avid fisherman, who held the state record for catching a longnose gar from the Platte River. He also piloted his own air planes and owned a thoroughbred race horse named Mr. Twig. He enjoyed following sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Huskers. Joe is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jim (Mary) Vlasak, Joe (YuYong) Vlasak, Sharon (Don) Barton and Carol Walker; great-niece and great-nephews and many many friends at Horseshoe Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother. There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 129 in Ashland. A graveside service with military honors will be Monday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
