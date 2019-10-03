Lyndall Duane Watson ASHLAND - Lyndall Duane Watson, 92, of Ashland, passed away Saturday Sept 21, 2019, at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be with the family afterwards at the Ashland United Methodist Church. In case of rain the service will be held at the Ashland United Methodist Church.
