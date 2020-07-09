Winkelman, Janice

Janice M. Winkelman NORTH BEND - Janice M. Winkelman, 88, of North Bend, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born July 14, 1931 in Prague, to Edward and Hattie (Kohout) Kratky. She was born in Prague and raised in Rescue. She married Marvin Winkelman on Feb. 13, 1976 in Zapata, Texas. They settled in North Bend. Janice was a homemaker, a caregiver at Birchwood Manor and a home health caregiver for the community. Janice was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of North Bend and the Prague Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Pat (Debra) Albert of Omaha, Scott (Monica) Albert of North Bend, Jim Winkelman of Omaha; daughters, Jenny (Steve) Dickey of Denton, Texas, Cheryl Albert of Fremont, Pam (Mike) Swanson of Malmo, Tracy (Scott) Lambley of Benkel- man, Rhonda (Dave) Wich- man of Dakota City; daughter-in-law, Denise Albert of Omaha; brothers, Richard Kratky and Edward (Charlotte) Kratky, all of Prague, Ronnie Kratky of Tulsa, Okla., Gary Kratky of Omaha; sister, Georgianne Malousek of Wahoo; 27 grandchildren and 29 great- grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Albert and grandson, James Albert. Funeral service was held July 6 at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend, was in charge of arrangements.
