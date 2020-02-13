Worden-Lee, Joan

Joan Marie Worden-Lee OMAHA - Joan Marie Worden-Lee, born Dec. 29, 1937, in Omaha, the daughter of John and Viola Fife, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 in Omaha. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Tom Buffington. Survivors include her husband, Bob Lee; sons, Ray (Vickie) and Robert (Stephanie); daughters, Raelynn Buffington and Maggie; grandchildren, Noah (Tressa), Lillie, Brad Buffington, Sydney Buffington (fiancé, Israel); great-grandchildren, Emma, Cecelia and Noah Jr.; step-son, John (Chana); step- daughters, Erika (Rick) and Krista (Dwight); foster step-daughter, Suzie; along with cousins and many nieces and nephews, and, she wouldn't want us to forget about her loving puppy dog, Snuggles. A Celebration of Life was held Feb. 10, at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.
