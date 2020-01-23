Wright, Genevieve

Genevieve Oleen Wright GREENWOOD - Genevieve Oleen Wright, 95, of Greenwood, entered into enteral rest on Jan. 13, 2020 at her home. She was born March 5, 1924 in Greenwood to Leonard and Lillian (Anderson) Jardine. Genevieve grew up in Greenwood, attended Greenwood Public School and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Aaron Edward Wright on May 15, 1942 in Greenwood. From this union three children were born, Aaron Eugene "Gene," Gregory Leonard and Jan Marie. Genevieve was a homemaker. She loved her family and she loved to help others. She was a longtime member of the Greenwood Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and was on the board. At the time of her death, Genevieve was Greenwood's oldest resident and Greenwood's oldest lifetime resident. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aaron; sons, Gene and Greg; daughters-in-law, Patricia and Carolyn; son-in-law, Kevin DeGarmo; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Opal Jardine; sister and brother- in-law, Iness and Hermon Abbott. Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Jan Marie DeGarmo Fuelling and Bill; grandchildren, Aaron Eugene Wright "Rick" and Alison, Rhonda Wright Cal- deron and Cicero, Victorea Wright Brown and Bob, Jason Wright and Shawna and Alexander DeGarmo; great- grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Elizabeth Brown, Aaron Calderon, Grace Calderon and Aaron "AJ" Wright; many nieces and nephews. There was a funeral service Jan. 18 at Greenwood Christian Church. Rev. Gail Portenier officiated. She was interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
