INVITATION TO BID
The Village of Prague is accepting
sealed bids for the re-roofing
project of the Centennial Apartments
building located at 203
West Center Avenue, Prague, NE
68050. Bids are being accepted
until 2:00pm on Thursday, April 9,
2020 at Village Offices, 401 West
Center Avenue, Prague, NE 68050.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
-Contractor to remove, replace
and dispose of existing shingles
and roofing material-excluding the
3 lower porches (north, east &
west).
-Contractor to remove and replace
the 3 flat roof sections with EPDM
roofing material.
-Contractor to install ice and water
membrane on eaves and valleys.
-Contractor to install roofing
underlayment on areas not covered
by ice and water membrane.
-Contractor to install headwall,
step and counter flashings at all
roof/wall intersections.
-Contractor to replace all pipe
penetration boots.
-Contractor to replace all valley
and perimeter flashing with new
prefinished flashings.
-Contractor to install proper intake
and exhaust vents.
-Contractor to replace all roof edgings
and gutter apron with new
prefinished flashings.
-Contractor to clean up entire
work (all nails and other
up
work area (all nails and other materials).
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held
on March 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at
203 West Center Avenue Prague,
Nebraska. All Contractors planning
to submit a bid are strongly
encouraged to attend this Pre-Bid
Meeting to fully ascertain the
scope of work. A village representative
will be in attendance to answer
any questions.
Bidders will be required to provide
Bid security in the form of a Bid
Bond of a sum no less than 5 percent
of the Bid Amount.
Bid security shall be made payable
to the Village of Prague and will be
held by the Owner. In case the bid
is accepted and the Bidder neglects
or refuses to enter into contract
and furnish a bond in accordance
there with, the bid security
will be forfeited.
All offers will be required to be
submitted under a condition of irrevocability
for a period of 30 days
after submission.
The Owner reserves the right to
accept or reject any or all offers.
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
Bid form and spec sheets can be
requested from the Village Office,
401 West Center Avenue, Prague,
NE 68050; phone-(402)663-5235; e
Bids signed, executed, and dated
will be received at the Village of
Prague’s offices located at 401
West Center Avenue, Prague, Nebraska
until 2:00 p.m., local standard
time on Thursday, April 9,
2020.
Offers submitted after the above
time shall be returned to the bidder
unopened.
Offers will be opened publicly at
7:15pm, April 9, 2020 at the Village
of Prague’s Offices.
Amendments to the submitted offer
will be permitted if received in
writing prior to bid closing and if
endorsed by the same party or
parties who signed and sealed the
offer.
Where the specification stipulates
a particular product, substitutions
will be considered up to 5 days before
receipt of bids. All substitutions
must still meet or exceed the
performance specified.
Direct all questions and substitution
requests to Village Offices,
401 West Center Avenue, Prague,
NE 68050, telephone; (402)663-
5235, email: villageofprague@nntc.
net.
Bidders must examine the project
site before submitting a bid and
thus Bidders should plan to attend
the Pre-Bid meeting. If this date
and time does not work, please
make arrangements with the project
contact to visit the project site
prior to the bid date.
Liability Insurance: The contractor
will be required to provide proof of
liability insurance.
Builders Risk Insurance: The contractor
will be required to obtain
Builders Risk Insurance. Include
the cost of the insurance in the Bid
Amount.
Performance Assurance: Accepted
Bidder shall provide a Performance
and Payment bond.
Sale and Use Taxes: The Village of
Prague is a tax-exempt entity.
Village of Prague
Kelly Havlovic
Village Clerk
