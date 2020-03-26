LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI-20-37

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Chad Michael Simon McGee

Notice is hereby given that on

the 9 day of March, 2020, a

petetion was filed in the District

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the object and prayer of which

is for the change of the petetioner’s

name from Chad Michael Simon

McGee to Chad Michael Simon.

A hearing will be had on said

petetion before the Honorable

Christina Marroquin, in Saunders

County District Court, 387 N.

Chestnut street in Wahoo, NE on

the 20 day of April, 2020 at 10:30

a.m., or soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the Court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown

to the contrary, the petetioner’s

name will be changed from that of

Chad Michael Simon McGee, to

Chad Michael Simon.

Chad Simon

1106 N. Pine St.

Wahoo, NE. 68066

126326; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

