LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI-20-37
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Chad Michael Simon McGee
Notice is hereby given that on
the 9 day of March, 2020, a
petetion was filed in the District
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the object and prayer of which
is for the change of the petetioner’s
name from Chad Michael Simon
McGee to Chad Michael Simon.
A hearing will be had on said
petetion before the Honorable
Christina Marroquin, in Saunders
County District Court, 387 N.
Chestnut street in Wahoo, NE on
the 20 day of April, 2020 at 10:30
a.m., or soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the Court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown
to the contrary, the petetioner’s
name will be changed from that of
Chad Michael Simon McGee, to
Chad Michael Simon.
Chad Simon
1106 N. Pine St.
Wahoo, NE. 68066
126326; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
