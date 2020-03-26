March 18, 2020
An Emergency meeting of the
Board of Education of Mead Public
Schools, District 72, was held
Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 7:00 in
the H.S. IMC. Members were present:
Kevin Hough, Brenda
Halbmaier, Nate Mongan, Janeen
Felty, Stephanie Langemeier, and
Richard Kuhr.
The Board of Education makes
available at least one current copy
of the Open Meetings Act posted
in the meeting room at a location
accessible to members of the public.
The Act is posted on the northwest
wall of the meeting room.
A video conference with Perry
Law Firm, to discuss the closing of
schools because of COVID-19 was
viewed by the board. Dr. Rawson
and Mr. Quinn shared their
thoughts and procedures.
No action was taken by the board.
The meeting adjourned at 8:40 PM.
Stephanie Langemeier, President
Dale Rawson Acting Secretary
