March 18, 2020

An Emergency meeting of the

Board of Education of Mead Public

Schools, District 72, was held

Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 7:00 in

the H.S. IMC. Members were present:

Kevin Hough, Brenda

Halbmaier, Nate Mongan, Janeen

Felty, Stephanie Langemeier, and

Richard Kuhr.

The Board of Education makes

available at least one current copy

of the Open Meetings Act posted

in the meeting room at a location

accessible to members of the public.

The Act is posted on the northwest

wall of the meeting room.

A video conference with Perry

Law Firm, to discuss the closing of

schools because of COVID-19 was

viewed by the board. Dr. Rawson

and Mr. Quinn shared their

thoughts and procedures.

No action was taken by the board.

The meeting adjourned at 8:40 PM.

Stephanie Langemeier, President

Dale Rawson Acting Secretary

