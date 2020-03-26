NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Gerald R. Brophy
Deceased
Case No. PR 20-31
Notice is hereby given that on
March 17th, 2020, in the County
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Decedent and that
the Will of said Decedent and that
Kenneth E. Danner, whose address
is 2242 Clay Street, Ashland, NE
68003, (402) 944-7018 was appointed
by the Registrar as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 26, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
Saunders County Courthouse
387 N. Chestnut Street, Suite 5
Wahoo, NE 68066
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.