NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Gerald R. Brophy

Deceased

Case No. PR 20-31

Notice is hereby given that on

March 17th, 2020, in the County

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Decedent and that

Kenneth E. Danner, whose address

is 2242 Clay Street, Ashland, NE

68003, (402) 944-7018 was appointed

by the Registrar as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 26, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

Saunders County Courthouse

387 N. Chestnut Street, Suite 5

Wahoo, NE 68066

