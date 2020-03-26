NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of William D. Sapp

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-24

Notice is hereby given that on

March 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Saunders County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written statement

of Informal Probate of the

Will of said Decedent and that Lucille

M. Sapp, whose address is

102 Noble Drive, Ashland, Nebraska

68003, was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 19, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court, 387 North Chestnut St

Suite 5, Wahoo NE 68066

