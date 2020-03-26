NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of William D. Sapp
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-24
Notice is hereby given that on
March 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Saunders County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written statement
of Informal Probate of the
Will of said Decedent and that Lucille
M. Sapp, whose address is
102 Noble Drive, Ashland, Nebraska
68003, was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 19, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court, 387 North Chestnut St
Suite 5, Wahoo NE 68066
