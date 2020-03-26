NOTICE
THE COUNTY COURT OF SAUNDERS
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES H. FIDLER
DOCKET PR 20-23
Notice is hereby given that on
the 9th day of March, 2020, in the
County Court of Saunders County,
Nebraska, the Registrar issued a
written Statement of Informal Probate
on the Will of said Decedent,
and that WEYLIN J. ECKHARDT,
whose address is 101 Cairo street,
Memphis, NE, 68042, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 19th day of May, 2020,
or be forever barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
Saunders County Courthouse
387 N. Chestnut Street
Wahoo, NE 68066- 1869
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.