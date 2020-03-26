NOTICE

THE COUNTY COURT OF SAUNDERS

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES H. FIDLER

DOCKET PR 20-23

Notice is hereby given that on

the 9th day of March, 2020, in the

County Court of Saunders County,

Nebraska, the Registrar issued a

written Statement of Informal Probate

on the Will of said Decedent,

and that WEYLIN J. ECKHARDT,

whose address is 101 Cairo street,

Memphis, NE, 68042, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 19th day of May, 2020,

or be forever barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

Saunders County Courthouse

387 N. Chestnut Street

Wahoo, NE 68066- 1869

