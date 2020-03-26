NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ROSEMARY H. KORANDA

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-21

Notice is hereby given that on

March 3, 2020, in the County Court

of SAUNDERS County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Decedent and that

John Koranda, whose address is

108 W. 1st St., Wahoo, NE 68066

and Ronald Koranda, whose address

is 50548 Woodstock Dr.,

Mitchell, NE 69357, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 12, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

387 N. Chestnut Ste. 5

Wahoo, NE 68066

Curtis A. Bromm

Bar Number: 10442

Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-

Caddy & Lausterer

Wahoo, Nebraska

124324; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

