NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ROSEMARY H. KORANDA
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-21
Notice is hereby given that on
March 3, 2020, in the County Court
of SAUNDERS County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Decedent and that
John Koranda, whose address is
108 W. 1st St., Wahoo, NE 68066
and Ronald Koranda, whose address
is 50548 Woodstock Dr.,
Mitchell, NE 69357, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 12, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
387 N. Chestnut Ste. 5
Wahoo, NE 68066
Curtis A. Bromm
Bar Number: 10442
Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-
Caddy & Lausterer
Wahoo, Nebraska
124324; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26
