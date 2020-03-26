ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road, Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER’S SALE

By virtue of an order of sale issued

by the District Court of Saunders

County, Nebraska, and pursuant

to a decree of said Court in

an action therein indexed in Case

No. CI 18-219, wherein WBL SPE III,

LLC, is the plaintiff, and Waldo S.

Leander, Spouse of Waldo S. Leander,

real name unknown, Doris M.

Leander, Spouse of Doris M. Leander,

real name unknown, and

American Builders and Contractors

Supply Co., Inc., d/b/a ABC

Supply Co., are the defendants, I

will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the following

property at 10:00 a.m., on

the 15th day of April, 2020, in the

old Supervisors Room on the second

floor of the Saunders County

Courthouse, 433 N. Chestnut

Street, City of Wahoo, Saunders

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

A tract of land lying in the North

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

lying

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 17, Township 16 North,

Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Saunders

County, Nebraska more particularly

described as follows: Beginning

at the Southwest Corner

of the North Half of the Southwest

Quarter; thence North 00 degrees

00 minutes 27 seconds West (assumed

bearing) on the West line

of the North Half of the Southwest

Quarter, a distance of 545.30 feet;

thence South 89 degrees 48 minutes

05 seconds East a distance

of 678.84 feet; thence South 00 degrees

00 minutes 27 seconds East,

a distance of 545.30 feet to a point

on South line of the North Half of

the Southwest Quarter; thence

North 89 degrees 48 minutes 05

seconds West on said South line a

distance of 678.84 feet to the point

of beginning,

to satisfy the liens and encumbrances

therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs,

all as provided by said order and

decree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including

the documentary stamp tax. The

purchaser will deposit with the

Master Commissioner, at the time

of sale, a nonrefundable personal

or cashier’s check in the amount

of $5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be received

by the plaintiff’s attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as

title condition of the

any

to title or condition of the property.

Dated this 3rd day of March,

2020.

THOMAS J. KLEIN

Master Commissioner

124197; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26, 4, 2

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust

executed by Lloyd D Lowe and Julie

P Lowe, dated April 8, 1999, and

recorded on June 8, 1999, in Book

No. 234, at Page 555 in the Office of

the Recorder of Deeds, Saunders

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on

May 6, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the

main lobby of the Saunders County,

Courthouse, Wahoo, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN SAUNDERS

COUNTY, STATE OF NEBRASKA,

AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED

IN DEED BOOK 145, PAGE 1017,

ID # 3995, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED

AS LOT 42, BLOCK 5,

TIMBERCREST, A SUBDIVISION IN

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 23 Cedar

Drive, Yutan, NE, 68073

subject to all prior easements, restrictions,

reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and

costs.

Edward E. Brink

Successor Trustee

Successor Trustee

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection

Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concerning

the collection of this debt

may be given without the prior

consent of the consumer given directly

to the debt collector or the

express permission of a court of

competent jurisdiction. The debt

collector is attempting to collect a

debt and any information obtained

will be used for that purpose (No.

218472). For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

126798; 3/29, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9,4/16

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

BOARD MEETING

The Board of Education of Cedar

Bluffs Public Schools will hold a

special meeting on March 28, 2020

at 3:00p.m. in the High School Library,

110 East Main Street, Cedar

Bluffs, Nebraska for purposes of

taking emergency action during

school closure and board retreat.

The meeting shall be open to the

public. An agenda for the meeting,

which shall be kept continually

current, is readily available for

public inspection at the Superintendent’s

office during normal

business hours.

Mr. Ptomey, Superintendent

Cedar Bluffs Public School

129533; 3/26

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI-20-37

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Chad Michael Simon McGee

Notice is hereby given that on

the 9 day of March, 2020, a

petetion was filed in the District

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the object and prayer of which

is for the change of the petetioner’s

name from Chad Michael Simon

McGee to Chad Michael Simon.

A hearing will be had on said

petetion before the Honorable

Christina Marroquin, in Saunders

County District Court, 387 N.

Chestnut street in Wahoo, NE on

the 20 day of April, 2020 at 10:30

a.m., or soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the Court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown

to the contrary, the petetioner’s

name will be changed from that of

Chad Michael Simon McGee, to

Chad Michael Simon.

Chad Simon

1106 N. Pine St.

Wahoo, NE. 68066

126326; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

Resident of Polling Place & Location

Townships - Oak Creek & Rock Creek *Valparaiso Valparaiso Senior Center

Village of Valparaiso 312 Pine, Valparaiso

Townships - Newman & Chapman *Weston Weston Legion Hall

Village of Weston 325 Elm, Weston

Townships - Elk, Chester & Bohemia *Prague Prague Parish Hall

Village of Prague 221 West Center Ave, Prague

Townships - Mariposa & Douglas *Malmo Malmo Legion Hall

Village of Malmo 135 Center Ave., Malmo

Townships - Richland & Green *Ceresco Ceresco Community Center

Village of Ceresco 217 S. 2nd, Ceresco

Townships - Stocking & Wahoo Rural *Wahoo Rural Saunders County Fair Grounds

Village of Ithaca Russell Shanks 4-H Exhibition Hall

635 E 1st Street, Wahoo

City of Wahoo - everything north of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward I First Presbyterian Church

and west of Chestnut Street Fellowship Hall

981 W 15th Street, Wahoo

City of Wahoo - everything south of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward II Union Bank & Trust

Community Room

328 W. 3rd Street, Wahoo

City of Wahoo - everything north of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward III Wahoo Public Library Meeting Room

and east of Chestnut Street 637 N Maple, Wahoo

Center Township and Village of Colon *Center Colon Fire Hall-Community Building

112 Spruce, Colon

Townships - Morse Bluff, North Cedar *Cedar Bluffs Cedar Bluffs Auditorium

& South Cedar 106 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs

Villages - Cedar Bluffs and Morse Bluff

Marietta Township and Village of Mead *Marietta Mead Covenant Church

1540 County Road 10, Mead

Townships - Pohocco & Leshara *District 4 Pohocco Lutheran Church-Basement

Village of Leshara County Road 11, Fremont

(off of Hwy 77 going to Fremont)

City of Ashland - East of 19th Street *Ashland Ward 1 Ashland Community Resource Center

1324 Silver Street, Ashland

City of Ashland - West of 19th Street *Ashland Ward 2 American Lutheran Church

1941 Silver Street, Ashland

Townships - Ashland Rural & Clear Creek *Ashland Rural Word of Hope Lutheran Church

Village of Memphis 157 S 22nd Street, Ashland

Townships - Union & Marble *Yutan Yutan Veterans Country Club

City of Yutan 1581 Yutan Road, Yutan

Voting Precinct

SAUNDERS COUNTY POLLING PLACES

For the 2020 Primary & General Elections

Anyone uncertain of their polling place or the location of their polling place should call the Saunders

County Clerk's office at (402) 443-8101.

Patti J. Lindgren

Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner

In compliance with Section 32-811, R.R.S. Nebr., 1943 and Suppl., in those cases where the number of

candidates properly filed for nomination at the primary election does not exceed two (2) for each position to

be filled, any such candidates shall be declared nominated and their names shall not appear on the primary

election ballot and shall advance to the general election.

Also - in compliance with Section 32-811 (1)(b), Partisan County offices will auto advance and shall not

appear on the primary election ballot when only one candidate, or no candidate, has filed to be the party

nominee.

Kathy Boellstorff Charles Niemeyer

Chad Aldrich Amanda Roe

Mathew Meyer

Kelly Thompson Ryan Ideus

Bill Saeger Chris Rappl

Andrew Tonnies Patrick Nagle

Mike McGinn

Matt Bailey

John R. Hannah R. Michael Lawver

Robert Hilger

Ryan Sabatka

No Candidate Filings

Packy Colgan Johanna Peterson

Robert J. Meduna Jr.

Nicholas Oviatt

Kyle Morgan

For County Supervisor

District 6

Vote for ONE

Democratic

THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES SHALL BE CONSIDERED NOMINATED AND THEIR NAMES SHALL

BE PLACED ON THE GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020

For Board of Directors

SCHOOL TICKET - Dodge County

North Bend Central Public Schools Dist. 595

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for up to THREE

Karrie Van Nortwick

Heidi Widick

Lower Platte North Natural Resources

Vote for ONE

Subdistrct 1

Bob Feurer

Vote for ONE

East Ward

Vote for ONE

Ward I

Subdistrict 7 Vote for ONE

Ward III

6 Year Term

For Member of the Wahoo City Council

CITY TICKET

Ward 1

Southeast Community College

Subdistrict 6

Jeff Burling

Subdistrict 8

Alexander E. Kavan

Subdistrict 9

District2 For Member of the Ashland City Council

Subdistrict 3

For Member of the Yutan City Council

Francis J. Emanuel

For Board of Governors

**********************************************************

Subdistrict 2

Subdistrict 4

West Ward

Ward 2

Vote for ONE

Ward II

For Member of the Wahoo Airport Authority

COUNTY TICKET

NON-PARTISAN TICKET

Brandon Johnson

R. Douglas Hoops

Andy Swanson

Subdistrict 5

David W. Lawrence

Republican Libertarian

Donald J. Trump Max Abramson Republican Democratic

Bill Weld Dan Behrman Ben Sasse Dennis Frank Maček

Lincoln Chafee Matt Innis Chris Janicek

Democratic Jacob Hornberger Larry Marvin

Joe Biden Jo Jorgensen Libertarian Angie Philips

Tulsi Gabbard Adam Kokesh Gene Siadek Alisha Shelton

Bernie Sanders Daniel M. Wik

Elizabeth Warren Andy Stock

Republican Democratic

Jeff Fortenberry Babs Ramsey

Kate Bolz

Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace

District 6

Vote for ONE

Republican Republican

Doris M. Karloff Scott Sukstorf Tom Hrdlicka

John Zaugg Tom Slobodnik Ken Stuchlik

J.C. Long Debora L. Wehling-Wilcox

Chris Kems

Bruce Bostelman

Helen Raikes

Tim Cavanaugh

Tom Wurtz

Timothy R. Cerveny

Shall the Village of Mead establish and conduct a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska

Vote for ONE

Neal Stenberg

For Board of Governors

Southeast Community College

At Large

Vote for ONE

Bob Van Valkenburg

VILLAGE TICKET

For President of the United States

Vote for ONE

SENATORIAL TICKET

For United States Senator

District 23

Vote for ONE

Metropolitan Utilities District

For Member of Board of Directors

Vote for ONE 6 Year Term

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

In compliance with Section 32-802, R.R.S. Nebr., 1943 and Suppl., notice is hereby given that on Tuesday,

the 12th day of May 2020 at the polling places listed herein, in the Precincts of Saunders County, Nebraska,

an election will be held for the purpose of nominating candidates.

THE FOLLOWING NAMES WILL APPEAR ON THE PRIMARY ELECTION BALLOT ON MAY 12, 2020

Subdivision 4

The polls will be open at 8:00 o'clock a.m. and close at 8:00 o'clock p.m.

6 Year Term

PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

For County Supervisor

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

For Representative Congress

District 01

2 Year Term

Vote for ONE

For County Supervisor

COUNTY TICKET

Vote for ONE

For County Supervisor

District 4

Vote for ONE

Village of Mead Lottery Election

County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of community betterment as defined in the Act?

For Member of the Legislature

NON-PARTISAN TICKET

Republican

District 2

Yes (For such Lottery)

No (Against such Lottery)

Eric Beranek

Suzanne Sapp

David Nygren

Don Jacobson Jerry Wall

Sarah Wilson

Ron Nolte

Mike DeKalb

Kenneth Vogel

Mary A. Harding

Todd R. Calfee

Michael Hancock

Alex R. Shada

Andrew Rehmann

Donald L. Moravec Renae Feilmeier

Marcus V. Thoendel Roger Harders

Nathan Olson

Justin Krafka

Kevin Hough

Stephanie Langemeier

Sara Nicola

Daniel Chapek

Kim TePoel

Megan Kozisek Garlyn Grosse

Wesly Giehler

Shannon Lubker

Dan Zysset

Brandon Jisa

Brad Breitkreutz

Chuck Misek No Candidate Filings

Virginia M. Semerad

Mynor Hernandez

Guadalupe Marino Matt Blanchard

Renee Sayer

Brain Bywater

Todd Hansen

Pamela Murphy Cheryl K. Lanson

Terry L. Sorensen

Jon C. Ludvigsen

David A. Fachman

Patti J. Lindgren

Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for up to THREE

Wahoo Public Schools Dist. 39

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for up to THREE

For Member of Board of Education

Yutan Public Schools Dist. 9

Adam Wacker

Nebraska Public Power District Todd Tasich

Vote for ONE

SCHOOL TICKET - Lancaster County

Vote for ONE

Schuyler Community Schools Dist. 123

For Member of Board of Education

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for up to THREE

Fremont Public Schools Dist. 1

Vote for up to THREE

David City Public Schools Dist. 56

For Member of Board of Education

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for up to THREE

Raymond Central Public Schools 161

Middle Ward

South Ward

Vote for up to TWO

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Dist. 107

Mead Public Schools Dist. 72

Vote for up to THREE

Vote for up to THREE

Jaime Long

Daniel J. Egr

Subdivision 1 Charles Lorenz

Subdistrict 1

Subdistrict 2

Eric Wilke

Vote for ONE

I, Patti J. Lindgren, the duly elected County Clerk in and for Saunders County, Nebraska, do hereby set my

hand and official seal on this 26th day of March 2020.

Any errors or omissions in this notice should be brought to the attention of the Saunders County

SCHOOL TICKET - Butler County

Clerk no later than April 6, 2020. Phone (402) 443-8100.

For Board of Directors

Lower Platte South Natural Resources

*************************************************************

SCHOOL TICKET - Dodge County

Subdistrict 3

For Member of Board of Education

Ward 5

Ward 1

East Butler Public Schools Dist. 2R

Vote for ONE

Vote for ONE

Vote for ONE

Vote for up to THREE

For Member of Board of Education

Ward 3

SCHOOL TICKET - Saunders County

For Member of Board of Education

Vote for ONE

Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Dist. 1

North Ward

For Member of Board of Education

Ward 6

Vote for ONE

Waverly Public Schools Dist. 145

SCHOOL TICKET - Colfax County

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

WEI H2O KANSAS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

WEI H2O Kansas, LLC has been organized

under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability company

is 1574 County Road 10,

Mead, Nebraska 68041. The registered

agent and office of the limited

liability company is David

Wagenfuhr, 1574 County Road 10,

PO Box 157, Mead, Nebraska 68041.

The Certificate of Organization

was filed with the Nebraska Secretary

of State on March 3, 2020.

124529; 3/12, 3/19,3/26

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anton J. Wirka

Deceased

Case No. PR20-30

Notice is hereby given that on

March 16, 2020, in the County

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Donna Dvorak whose addresss is

1131 N. Hickory, Wahoo, NE 68066,

has been appointed Personal representative

of theis estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their

claims with this Court on or before

May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.

Diane Wagner

May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

Karel and Seckman

Attorneys for the Applicant

1109 C Street

Schuyler, NE 68661

129368; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

