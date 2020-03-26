ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road, Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER’S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale issued
by the District Court of Saunders
County, Nebraska, and pursuant
to a decree of said Court in
an action therein indexed in Case
No. CI 18-219, wherein WBL SPE III,
LLC, is the plaintiff, and Waldo S.
Leander, Spouse of Waldo S. Leander,
real name unknown, Doris M.
Leander, Spouse of Doris M. Leander,
real name unknown, and
American Builders and Contractors
Supply Co., Inc., d/b/a ABC
Supply Co., are the defendants, I
will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the following
property at 10:00 a.m., on
the 15th day of April, 2020, in the
old Supervisors Room on the second
floor of the Saunders County
Courthouse, 433 N. Chestnut
Street, City of Wahoo, Saunders
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
A tract of land lying in the North
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
lying
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 17, Township 16 North,
Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Saunders
County, Nebraska more particularly
described as follows: Beginning
at the Southwest Corner
of the North Half of the Southwest
Quarter; thence North 00 degrees
00 minutes 27 seconds West (assumed
bearing) on the West line
of the North Half of the Southwest
Quarter, a distance of 545.30 feet;
thence South 89 degrees 48 minutes
05 seconds East a distance
of 678.84 feet; thence South 00 degrees
00 minutes 27 seconds East,
a distance of 545.30 feet to a point
on South line of the North Half of
the Southwest Quarter; thence
North 89 degrees 48 minutes 05
seconds West on said South line a
distance of 678.84 feet to the point
of beginning,
to satisfy the liens and encumbrances
therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs,
all as provided by said order and
decree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including
the documentary stamp tax. The
purchaser will deposit with the
Master Commissioner, at the time
of sale, a nonrefundable personal
or cashier’s check in the amount
of $5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be received
by the plaintiff’s attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as
title condition of the
any
to title or condition of the property.
Dated this 3rd day of March,
2020.
THOMAS J. KLEIN
Master Commissioner
124197; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26, 4, 2
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust
executed by Lloyd D Lowe and Julie
P Lowe, dated April 8, 1999, and
recorded on June 8, 1999, in Book
No. 234, at Page 555 in the Office of
the Recorder of Deeds, Saunders
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on
May 6, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the
main lobby of the Saunders County,
Courthouse, Wahoo, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN SAUNDERS
COUNTY, STATE OF NEBRASKA,
AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED
IN DEED BOOK 145, PAGE 1017,
ID # 3995, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS LOT 42, BLOCK 5,
TIMBERCREST, A SUBDIVISION IN
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 23 Cedar
Drive, Yutan, NE, 68073
subject to all prior easements, restrictions,
reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and
costs.
Edward E. Brink
Successor Trustee
Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection
Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concerning
the collection of this debt
may be given without the prior
consent of the consumer given directly
to the debt collector or the
express permission of a court of
competent jurisdiction. The debt
collector is attempting to collect a
debt and any information obtained
will be used for that purpose (No.
218472). For more information, visit
126798; 3/29, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9,4/16
NOTICE OF SPECIAL
BOARD MEETING
The Board of Education of Cedar
Bluffs Public Schools will hold a
special meeting on March 28, 2020
at 3:00p.m. in the High School Library,
110 East Main Street, Cedar
Bluffs, Nebraska for purposes of
taking emergency action during
school closure and board retreat.
The meeting shall be open to the
public. An agenda for the meeting,
which shall be kept continually
current, is readily available for
public inspection at the Superintendent’s
office during normal
business hours.
Mr. Ptomey, Superintendent
Cedar Bluffs Public School
129533; 3/26
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI-20-37
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Chad Michael Simon McGee
Notice is hereby given that on
the 9 day of March, 2020, a
petetion was filed in the District
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the object and prayer of which
is for the change of the petetioner’s
name from Chad Michael Simon
McGee to Chad Michael Simon.
A hearing will be had on said
petetion before the Honorable
Christina Marroquin, in Saunders
County District Court, 387 N.
Chestnut street in Wahoo, NE on
the 20 day of April, 2020 at 10:30
a.m., or soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the Court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown
to the contrary, the petetioner’s
name will be changed from that of
Chad Michael Simon McGee, to
Chad Michael Simon.
Chad Simon
1106 N. Pine St.
Wahoo, NE. 68066
126326; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
Resident of Polling Place & Location
Townships - Oak Creek & Rock Creek *Valparaiso Valparaiso Senior Center
Village of Valparaiso 312 Pine, Valparaiso
Townships - Newman & Chapman *Weston Weston Legion Hall
Village of Weston 325 Elm, Weston
Townships - Elk, Chester & Bohemia *Prague Prague Parish Hall
Village of Prague 221 West Center Ave, Prague
Townships - Mariposa & Douglas *Malmo Malmo Legion Hall
Village of Malmo 135 Center Ave., Malmo
Townships - Richland & Green *Ceresco Ceresco Community Center
Village of Ceresco 217 S. 2nd, Ceresco
Townships - Stocking & Wahoo Rural *Wahoo Rural Saunders County Fair Grounds
Village of Ithaca Russell Shanks 4-H Exhibition Hall
635 E 1st Street, Wahoo
City of Wahoo - everything north of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward I First Presbyterian Church
and west of Chestnut Street Fellowship Hall
981 W 15th Street, Wahoo
City of Wahoo - everything south of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward II Union Bank & Trust
Community Room
328 W. 3rd Street, Wahoo
City of Wahoo - everything north of 6th Street *Wahoo Ward III Wahoo Public Library Meeting Room
and east of Chestnut Street 637 N Maple, Wahoo
Center Township and Village of Colon *Center Colon Fire Hall-Community Building
112 Spruce, Colon
Townships - Morse Bluff, North Cedar *Cedar Bluffs Cedar Bluffs Auditorium
& South Cedar 106 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs
Villages - Cedar Bluffs and Morse Bluff
Marietta Township and Village of Mead *Marietta Mead Covenant Church
1540 County Road 10, Mead
Townships - Pohocco & Leshara *District 4 Pohocco Lutheran Church-Basement
Village of Leshara County Road 11, Fremont
(off of Hwy 77 going to Fremont)
City of Ashland - East of 19th Street *Ashland Ward 1 Ashland Community Resource Center
1324 Silver Street, Ashland
City of Ashland - West of 19th Street *Ashland Ward 2 American Lutheran Church
1941 Silver Street, Ashland
Townships - Ashland Rural & Clear Creek *Ashland Rural Word of Hope Lutheran Church
Village of Memphis 157 S 22nd Street, Ashland
Townships - Union & Marble *Yutan Yutan Veterans Country Club
City of Yutan 1581 Yutan Road, Yutan
Voting Precinct
SAUNDERS COUNTY POLLING PLACES
For the 2020 Primary & General Elections
Anyone uncertain of their polling place or the location of their polling place should call the Saunders
County Clerk's office at (402) 443-8101.
Patti J. Lindgren
Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner
In compliance with Section 32-811, R.R.S. Nebr., 1943 and Suppl., in those cases where the number of
candidates properly filed for nomination at the primary election does not exceed two (2) for each position to
be filled, any such candidates shall be declared nominated and their names shall not appear on the primary
election ballot and shall advance to the general election.
Also - in compliance with Section 32-811 (1)(b), Partisan County offices will auto advance and shall not
appear on the primary election ballot when only one candidate, or no candidate, has filed to be the party
nominee.
Kathy Boellstorff Charles Niemeyer
Chad Aldrich Amanda Roe
Mathew Meyer
Kelly Thompson Ryan Ideus
Bill Saeger Chris Rappl
Andrew Tonnies Patrick Nagle
Mike McGinn
Matt Bailey
John R. Hannah R. Michael Lawver
Robert Hilger
Ryan Sabatka
No Candidate Filings
Packy Colgan Johanna Peterson
Robert J. Meduna Jr.
Nicholas Oviatt
Kyle Morgan
For County Supervisor
District 6
Vote for ONE
Democratic
THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES SHALL BE CONSIDERED NOMINATED AND THEIR NAMES SHALL
BE PLACED ON THE GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020
For Board of Directors
SCHOOL TICKET - Dodge County
North Bend Central Public Schools Dist. 595
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for up to THREE
Karrie Van Nortwick
Heidi Widick
Lower Platte North Natural Resources
Vote for ONE
Subdistrct 1
Bob Feurer
Vote for ONE
East Ward
Vote for ONE
Ward I
Subdistrict 7 Vote for ONE
Ward III
6 Year Term
For Member of the Wahoo City Council
CITY TICKET
Ward 1
Southeast Community College
Subdistrict 6
Jeff Burling
Subdistrict 8
Alexander E. Kavan
Subdistrict 9
District2 For Member of the Ashland City Council
Subdistrict 3
For Member of the Yutan City Council
Francis J. Emanuel
For Board of Governors
**********************************************************
Subdistrict 2
Subdistrict 4
West Ward
Ward 2
Vote for ONE
Ward II
For Member of the Wahoo Airport Authority
COUNTY TICKET
NON-PARTISAN TICKET
Brandon Johnson
R. Douglas Hoops
Andy Swanson
Subdistrict 5
David W. Lawrence
Republican Libertarian
Donald J. Trump Max Abramson Republican Democratic
Bill Weld Dan Behrman Ben Sasse Dennis Frank Maček
Lincoln Chafee Matt Innis Chris Janicek
Democratic Jacob Hornberger Larry Marvin
Joe Biden Jo Jorgensen Libertarian Angie Philips
Tulsi Gabbard Adam Kokesh Gene Siadek Alisha Shelton
Bernie Sanders Daniel M. Wik
Elizabeth Warren Andy Stock
Republican Democratic
Jeff Fortenberry Babs Ramsey
Kate Bolz
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace
District 6
Vote for ONE
Republican Republican
Doris M. Karloff Scott Sukstorf Tom Hrdlicka
John Zaugg Tom Slobodnik Ken Stuchlik
J.C. Long Debora L. Wehling-Wilcox
Chris Kems
Bruce Bostelman
Helen Raikes
Tim Cavanaugh
Tom Wurtz
Timothy R. Cerveny
Shall the Village of Mead establish and conduct a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska
Vote for ONE
Neal Stenberg
For Board of Governors
Southeast Community College
At Large
Vote for ONE
Bob Van Valkenburg
VILLAGE TICKET
For President of the United States
Vote for ONE
SENATORIAL TICKET
For United States Senator
District 23
Vote for ONE
Metropolitan Utilities District
For Member of Board of Directors
Vote for ONE 6 Year Term
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
In compliance with Section 32-802, R.R.S. Nebr., 1943 and Suppl., notice is hereby given that on Tuesday,
the 12th day of May 2020 at the polling places listed herein, in the Precincts of Saunders County, Nebraska,
an election will be held for the purpose of nominating candidates.
THE FOLLOWING NAMES WILL APPEAR ON THE PRIMARY ELECTION BALLOT ON MAY 12, 2020
Subdivision 4
The polls will be open at 8:00 o'clock a.m. and close at 8:00 o'clock p.m.
6 Year Term
PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
For County Supervisor
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
For Representative Congress
District 01
2 Year Term
Vote for ONE
For County Supervisor
COUNTY TICKET
Vote for ONE
For County Supervisor
District 4
Vote for ONE
Village of Mead Lottery Election
County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of community betterment as defined in the Act?
For Member of the Legislature
NON-PARTISAN TICKET
Republican
District 2
Yes (For such Lottery)
No (Against such Lottery)
Eric Beranek
Suzanne Sapp
David Nygren
Don Jacobson Jerry Wall
Sarah Wilson
Ron Nolte
Mike DeKalb
Kenneth Vogel
Mary A. Harding
Todd R. Calfee
Michael Hancock
Alex R. Shada
Andrew Rehmann
Donald L. Moravec Renae Feilmeier
Marcus V. Thoendel Roger Harders
Nathan Olson
Justin Krafka
Kevin Hough
Stephanie Langemeier
Sara Nicola
Daniel Chapek
Kim TePoel
Megan Kozisek Garlyn Grosse
Wesly Giehler
Shannon Lubker
Dan Zysset
Brandon Jisa
Brad Breitkreutz
Chuck Misek No Candidate Filings
Virginia M. Semerad
Mynor Hernandez
Guadalupe Marino Matt Blanchard
Renee Sayer
Brain Bywater
Todd Hansen
Pamela Murphy Cheryl K. Lanson
Terry L. Sorensen
Jon C. Ludvigsen
David A. Fachman
Patti J. Lindgren
Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for up to THREE
Wahoo Public Schools Dist. 39
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for up to THREE
For Member of Board of Education
Yutan Public Schools Dist. 9
Adam Wacker
Nebraska Public Power District Todd Tasich
Vote for ONE
SCHOOL TICKET - Lancaster County
Vote for ONE
Schuyler Community Schools Dist. 123
For Member of Board of Education
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for up to THREE
Fremont Public Schools Dist. 1
Vote for up to THREE
David City Public Schools Dist. 56
For Member of Board of Education
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for up to THREE
Raymond Central Public Schools 161
Middle Ward
South Ward
Vote for up to TWO
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Dist. 107
Mead Public Schools Dist. 72
Vote for up to THREE
Vote for up to THREE
Jaime Long
Daniel J. Egr
Subdivision 1 Charles Lorenz
Subdistrict 1
Subdistrict 2
Eric Wilke
Vote for ONE
I, Patti J. Lindgren, the duly elected County Clerk in and for Saunders County, Nebraska, do hereby set my
hand and official seal on this 26th day of March 2020.
Any errors or omissions in this notice should be brought to the attention of the Saunders County
SCHOOL TICKET - Butler County
Clerk no later than April 6, 2020. Phone (402) 443-8100.
For Board of Directors
Lower Platte South Natural Resources
*************************************************************
SCHOOL TICKET - Dodge County
Subdistrict 3
For Member of Board of Education
Ward 5
Ward 1
East Butler Public Schools Dist. 2R
Vote for ONE
Vote for ONE
Vote for ONE
Vote for up to THREE
For Member of Board of Education
Ward 3
SCHOOL TICKET - Saunders County
For Member of Board of Education
Vote for ONE
Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Dist. 1
North Ward
For Member of Board of Education
Ward 6
Vote for ONE
Waverly Public Schools Dist. 145
SCHOOL TICKET - Colfax County
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF
WEI H2O KANSAS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
WEI H2O Kansas, LLC has been organized
under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability company
is 1574 County Road 10,
Mead, Nebraska 68041. The registered
agent and office of the limited
liability company is David
Wagenfuhr, 1574 County Road 10,
PO Box 157, Mead, Nebraska 68041.
The Certificate of Organization
was filed with the Nebraska Secretary
of State on March 3, 2020.
124529; 3/12, 3/19,3/26
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anton J. Wirka
Deceased
Case No. PR20-30
Notice is hereby given that on
March 16, 2020, in the County
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Donna Dvorak whose addresss is
1131 N. Hickory, Wahoo, NE 68066,
has been appointed Personal representative
of theis estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their
claims with this Court on or before
May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.
Diane Wagner
May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
Karel and Seckman
Attorneys for the Applicant
1109 C Street
Schuyler, NE 68661
129368; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
lying
