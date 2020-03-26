NOTICE OF MEETING
SAUNDERS MEDICAL
CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Notice is hereby given that the
regular meeting of the Saunders
Medical Center Board of Trustees
is scheduled to be held at 4:30
p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, via
teleconference. This meeting will
be open to the public. Call (402)
443-1422 to obtain instructions to
join the meeting via teleconference.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is available
for public inspection during
normal business hours at the offices
of Saunders Medical Center,
1760 County Road "J," Wahoo, Nebraska.
