NOTICE OF MEETING

SAUNDERS MEDICAL

CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Notice is hereby given that the

regular meeting of the Saunders

Medical Center Board of Trustees

is scheduled to be held at 4:30

p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, via

teleconference. This meeting will

be open to the public. Call (402)

443-1422 to obtain instructions to

join the meeting via teleconference.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is available

for public inspection during

normal business hours at the offices

of Saunders Medical Center,

1760 County Road "J," Wahoo, Nebraska.

