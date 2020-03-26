IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY
NEBRASKA
CASE NUMBER: CI 20-31
IN RE: Name Change of C. NELSON,
A MINOR CHILD, BY AND
THROUGH MOTHER AND NEXT
FRIEND, MARY JO LIERMAN
Notice is hereby given that on
teh 26th day of February, 2020, a
Complaint was filed in the District
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the object and prayer of which
is for the change of the minor
child’s name from C. Nelson to C.
Lierman.
A hearing will be had on said
Complaint before the Honorable
Christina M. Marroquin, in the District
Court Courtroom, 387 North
Chestnut, Wahoo, Nebraska, on
the 6th day of April, 2020, at 10:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the Court and
that, unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child’s name will be changed from
C. Nelson to C. Lierman.
C. Nelson, Minor Child, by and
through Mother and Next friend,
Mary Jo Lierman, 1780 County
Road S, Colon, NE 68018.
127384; 3/29, 3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.