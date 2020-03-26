IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY

NEBRASKA

CASE NUMBER: CI 20-31

IN RE: Name Change of C. NELSON,

A MINOR CHILD, BY AND

THROUGH MOTHER AND NEXT

FRIEND, MARY JO LIERMAN

Notice is hereby given that on

teh 26th day of February, 2020, a

Complaint was filed in the District

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the object and prayer of which

is for the change of the minor

child’s name from C. Nelson to C.

Lierman.

A hearing will be had on said

Complaint before the Honorable

Christina M. Marroquin, in the District

Court Courtroom, 387 North

Chestnut, Wahoo, Nebraska, on

the 6th day of April, 2020, at 10:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the Court and

that, unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child’s name will be changed from

C. Nelson to C. Lierman.

C. Nelson, Minor Child, by and

through Mother and Next friend,

Mary Jo Lierman, 1780 County

Road S, Colon, NE 68018.

127384; 3/29, 3/26

